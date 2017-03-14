Learn what a local high school is doing to help special needs students

Teresa Colton, Herriman High School head cheer coach, talks about their fundraiser for Best Buddies, an amazing charity that partners special needs kids with main stream kids from junior high through college to provide social enriching activities to help build friendships.

The Best Buddies charity showcase is on Friday, March 17th from 6-8 p.m. at Herriman High School. Tickets are $10.00/person. 2 and under are free! Tickets can be purchased by contacting Synergy Gym 1-801-662-0438 or visiting their office at 6061 W 9860 S West Jordan, Utah. They can also be purchased at the door.

For more info about this organization and to learn how you can get involved, visit the Best Buddies website.