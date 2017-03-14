× Chaffetz, Lee announce plans to overrule clean air protections for Utah national parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Congressman Jason Chaffetz and Sen. Mike Lee announced on Monday they would use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to overrule clean air protections in Utah national parks. Chaffetz would then repeal the 1999 Regional Haze Rule for Utah.

According to a press release, this move is exactly opposite of what many in Utah want. The release said over 45,000 people, including 100 business owners, in Utah, wrote to the EPA about their concerns for national parks and are in support to protect Utah’s air.

“Just as Jason Chaffetz is woefully distant from low-income Utahns who struggle to afford healthcare, he is also out of touch with our families’ desire for clean air and pristine national parks,” Matt Pacenza, HEAL Utah’s executive director, said in the press release. “After years of careful analysis, the EPA rightfully concluded that limiting pollution from coal-burning is a necessary step toward protecting our families’ health and our scenic vistas. It’s appalling to see how quickly Utah’s Congressional delegation will undo years of scientific study to protect a monopoly utility’s profits.”

The Regional Haze Rule was issued by the Environmental Protection Agency to improve visibility and air quality in over 150 parks and wildernesses across the United States. According to the press release, the Regional Haze Rule would require Rocky Mountain Power to install pollution controls on the Hunter and Huntington coal plants in Utah if the rule remains in place.

But by using the CRA to overrule clean air protections, the Regional Haze Rule would be forced to be reissued or changed in order to move forward.

“Two anti-public lands extremists have proposed that Congress take the most radical action possible to lock in decades of polluted skies in Utah, all to protect Rocky Mountain Power’s failing coal plants,” Lindsay Beebe, organizing representative for the Utah Sierra Club, said in the press release. “Chaffetz and Lee aren’t concerned about our health. They’re tying up Congress with a giveaway to a monopoly utility when they should be busy coming up with a healthcare solution. These are the very same Republican leaders who are fighting to sell off our sacred public lands to the highest bidder, doubling down on the extremist anti-public-lands agenda that already drove the outdoor Retailer show right out of the state.”