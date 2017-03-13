West Jordan officer accused of domestic violence

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was accused of two domestic violence incidents last August.

James Michael Harvie, 30, was indicted Monday for incidents alleged to have taken place at his Utah County home in August.

According to a court document filed Monday, Harvie is accused of pointing loaded guns at a woman and ordering her to get into his vehicle so they could drive to another location and confront a third person they had been talking about in an argument.

The victim refused, the document said, and Harvie allegedly removed the safety on an AR-15 to heighten the victim’s fear of being shot.

Harvie finally gave up on his efforts, the court document said, and the alleged victim didn’t leave the home.

On another occasion, the document states, Harvie made a dramatic motion as if to slap the victim’s face, but stopped just before connecting. He is also accused of shoving and elbowing the victim, causing bodily injury.

Saratoga Springs police arrested Harvie, and he has been cooperating with their investigation, according to a statement from the West Jordan Police Department.

Harvie has been indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony, and assault, a class B misdemeanor.