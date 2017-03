× Utah Motorsports Campus catches fire, officials responding

ERDA, Utah — ¬†Officials are responding to a fire at Utah Motorsports Campus on Monday.

Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County Emergency Management, confirmed the fire was at Utah Motorsports Campus on 512 Sheep Lane just a little before 5 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

