Utah Fraternal Order of Police issues statement after Officer Harvie accused of domestic violence

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The Utah Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement in reaction to accusations of West Jordan Officer James Michael Harvie on Monday night.

On behalf of its 2900+ members in Utah law enforcement, the Utah Fraternal Order of Police (Utah FOP) is saddened to hear Officer Harvie of the West Jordan Police Department is facing criminal allegations. At this time we have not even seen a probable cause statement regarding the allegations. We are committed to the notion that every American deserves the presumption of innocence and robust due process. Given his long service to his country as both a combat veteran and a police officer, we ask the public to remain patient and reserve judgment until Officer Harvie has the opportunity to address the allegations in the appropriate venue.

A court document filed Monday said Harvie has been put on administrative leave after being accused of two domestic violence incidents. According to the document, he allegedly pointed loaded guns at a woman and told her to get into his car.

