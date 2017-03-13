Recipe: Mexican Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sarah Romero and Elizabeth Menlove, are the mother/daughter duo behind the food blog Kiwi & Carrot. They shared a recipe with a healthy twist on Taco Tuesday!

Mexican Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Yield: Serves 4-6

Ingredients

4 medium/large sweet potatoes

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin-olive-oil

1/2 yellow onion

1 small zucchini squash, diced

1 cup red pepper, diced

1 cup corn

2 tsp. chili powder

2 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 cup black beans

1/2 cup fresh cilantro

Your fave hot sauce to taste

Juice from one lime

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

Salt and pepper to taste

For topping: shredded cheese (we recommend pepper jack or feta), salsa, plain Greek yogurt, avocado slices, cilantro, green onions, etc.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Wash sweet potatoes and poke each side with a fork (to avoid exploding potatoes).

Bake sweet potatoes for about 60 minutes, until cooked through.

When potatoes are almost done, heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a skillet. Add chopped onion and sauté on low heat until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add zucchini, red pepper and corn and sauté until veggies are soft. Add chili powder, paprika, cumin, oregano, and beans, stir until mixed and heat 2-3 minutes until beans are warm.

Remove potatoes from oven, slice each one in half the long way and allow to cool.

With a spoon, remove insides of each potato and place in a large mixing bowl. (I like to keep a little inside in the potato to help the skins hold together).

Mash sweet potatoes with a fork or potato masher and add chopped cilantro, hot sauce, lime juice and Greek yogurt. Gently fold in bean/veggie mixture and mix until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Spoon mixture back into potato skins, top with shredded cheese if desired and broil on high heat for 2-3 minutes, until cheese is bubbly and the insides of the potatoes are warmed through. Top with salsa, more Greek yogurt, avocado slices, cilantro, green onions, etc. and serve warm!

Notes

*Don't love sweet potatoes? Use this same recipe but switch the sweet potato for a russet potato!

*Be creative with the veggies you use! Feel free to throw in whatever's in your fridge! We've also used chickpeas instead of beans and loved it.

*For added protein, broil the potato with some canned tuna or shredded chicken on top.

For more delicious recipes go to Kiwi & Carrot.