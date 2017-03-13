Chalise Southwick decided to start sewing her own dresses when she could not find what she wanted in stores. Years later, she turned her passion into the dress company Modique. She makes dresses that are comfortable, high quality and cute. She also wanted to make dresses that were comfortable to wear before and after having a baby. You can get more information about her here.
Dresses for every stage of life
