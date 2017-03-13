Roads near Green River badly washed out, impassable, officials say

Rock Springs, Wyo. — The Sweetwater County Department of Public Works and Sheriff Mike Lowell say two county roads have been closed due to excessive flooding.

Officials say County Road 49, which runs from Seedskadee National Wildlife Refugee along the Green River, and County Road 8, traveling near Seedskadee National Wildlife Refugee, have been seriously washed out and blocked.

Buckhorn Canyon drainage, intersecting between both roads, is of highest concern and has the worst washouts, officials say.

Officials warn not to ignore the closures, especially if towing a trailer.

“You’re going to be in big trouble if you encounter an impassable spot and have to turn around,” Lowell said.