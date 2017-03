Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- More than 40 students ages 5 to 18 put their skills to the test Friday during an annual competition.

This year marked the 17th annual Braille Challenge, which is a national competition for those with impaired vision.

The competition has four categories: speed and accuracy, proofreading, reading comprehension, and reading charts and graphs.

