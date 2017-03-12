× Police: driver attempts to ram car into police vehicle

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman have been takin into custody after one of the suspects attempted to ram their car into a police vehicle early Sunday morning.

Jesus Winces, 20 and Jessica Gonzalez, 20, both from Logan, refused to stop for police, Lt. Mike Peterson of Cache County Sheriff’s Office said, around 5 a.m.

The driver lead police on a low-speed car chase up to Hardware Ranch, Peterson said, but the road was covered by snow, so the car was forced to stop.

Peterson said the car turned around and allegedly tried to ram their car into the police car. The ramming was unsuccessful, Peterson said, so the car drove westbound back down the canyon.

Anticipated the car’s move, Peterson said, police deployed a tire deflation device, disabled the car and brought it to a stop.

There was no other traffic in the canyon at the time of the event, according to Peterson, and there were no injuries.

Deputies believe there were drugs involved.