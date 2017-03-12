× North Carolina teen missing in Downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A North Carolina teen went missing in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Sgt. Brandon Shearer said she doesn’t know anyone in Salt Lake City and was last seen running from her parents around 3:30 in the afternoon.

According to Shearer, Emily likes to frequent areas with large gatherings of people, such as a mall or park.

Emily has blue eyes, wearing a dark fleece jacket and carrying a guitar, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept. Twitter page.

If you have any information please contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000.