Cougars, Utes learn match-ups for NIT Round 1

SALT LAKE CITY — The Cougars and the Utes are heading to the NIT, and both teams learned the details of their first match-up on Selection Sunday.

BYU will host UT-Arlington Wednesday at 7 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time at the Marriott Center in Provo.

The Cougars ended their regular season 21-10 and with a huge upset against the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Utes drew the No. 3 seed in the NIT, and they will face Boise State, No. 6, Thursday at 8 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time in the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Utah finished 20-10 in the regular season, and they were defeated by Cal 78-75 in the Pac-12 Tournament.