× 80 guests briefly evacuated at Ogden hotel after someone sets pants on fire

OGDEN, Utah — About 80 guests at an Ogden hotel were evacuated due to smoke Sunday after someone set a pair of pants on fire near a ventilation shaft.

Eric Bauman, a public information officer with the Ogden Fire Department, said they were called to the Ben Lomond hotel, 2510 Washington Boulevard in Ogden, on reports of smoke in the building Sunday around 3 p.m.

About 80 guests were evacuated as crews searched for the source of the fire. Ultimately crews determined the smoke was coming from a pair of pants that someone had lit on fire at the Courtyard Inn, which is adjacent to the Ben Lomond Hotel.

Bauman said the burning pants were located near a ventilation shaft connected to the basement of the Ben Lomond, and as the smoke entered the system it sent smoke to the first and second floors.

Guests were displaced for about 40 minutes.

It is not clear who set the pants on fire or why. Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.