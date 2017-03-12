3 Questions with Bob Evans: Alex Boye on his music, his faith and going viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- YouTube sensation Alex Boye was born in England, has lived in Nigeria and is now settled down in Utah with is wife and five children.

The singer and entertainer recently sat down with Bob Evans to discuss his music, his faith and the nature of social media.

Describe for us the niche you have carved musically for where you are right now. When you were living in England, you joined the LDS Church as a teenager: What led you to that church? You've become quite successful on YouTube, what is the key to getting a YouTube video to go viral?

For more from Boye's interview with Bob Evans, see the extended video below: