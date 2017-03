OGDEN, Utah — Ogden firefighters are investigating after a structure fire at 2738 South Commerce Way on Friday night.

Firefighters from Roy and Ogden responded to heavy smoke, Eric Bauman, Ogden Deputy Fire Chief, said, but crews were able to contain the fire and damage to the aluminum fabrication portion of the business.

According to Bauman, there were no injuries, but damage to the machinery is estimated at $400,000.

Check Fox 13 for updates.