× Two Mylar balloons cause Provo power outage

PROVO, Utah — A power outage struck part of Provo after two Mylar balloons flew into a power line on Saturday.

The power line, at 545 West and 600 North, affected those in the area, but also further north.

If your area is still affected and remains unfixed call Provo City Power at 801-852-6000 then press one twice, Provo City Power said in a Facebook post.

Sgt. Chase Thomas of the Provo Police Department said there were no injuries.

Check Fox 13 for updates.