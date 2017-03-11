× Las Vegas men arrested for allegedly encouraging teens to rape special education student

LAS VEGAS — Two men are accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who has special needs, and they allegedly encouraged several teen boys to assault the girl as well.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reports Leby Alas-Gomez, a 39-year-old Las Vegas man, and at least three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the allegations involving a 14-year-old girl who has the mental capacity of a 7 or 8 year old child.

A second man, 18-year-old Jose Mejia-Henriquez, was later charged in the case, and his mother is reportedly dating Gomez.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred at Gomez’s home in November after school over a period of three days, but the allegations didn’t come to light immediately because the victim felt too scared to report what happened. Gomez was arrested March 5.

Henriquez and the teenage boys allegedly took the girl from school to Gomez’s nearby home and forced her to undress in a bedroom before taking turns raping her.

“She stated she never cried for help because she ‘didn’t have my clothes on,’” a report cited by the Review Journal states. The girl also told the boys “no” and “stop” repeatedly.

Gomez allegedly entered the room as this was happening, and he allegedly told the boys–a group which included at least one of his sons–to “keep going.”

“It was clear Gomez had knowledge of what his sons and their friends were doing to [the girl] in his residence,” a report cited by the Review Journal states.

Similar abuses involving multiple suspects allegedly occurred at the home after school for the next two days. The incident came to light in December when a video of a portion of the assault began circulating among students at the high school.

