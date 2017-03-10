Utah teen in custody after allegedly using cell phone to spy on girl in elementary school bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET, Utah – Authorities are investigating after a teenage boy allegedly sneaked into a girl’s bathroom at an elementary school and put a cell phone under a stall a child was using.

Sunset Police say video captured at Doxey Elementary School shows the teen, believed to be 15, going into the girl’s bathroom at the school Thursday afternoon outside of regular school hours.

The 10-year-old girl’s mother said they aren’t sure if the teen used the phone to capture video or images of her daughter, as that is something a crime lab is still investigating. Fox 13 News is not identifying the mother in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

“At this point we're not sure if he was taking pictures or video, or if he was just using his camera to watch her,” the woman said. “…And he definitely saw something that he shouldn't have seen.”

Police say the teen told officers he was walking near the school and needed to use the restroom but got confused about which bathroom he was going into. However, police say the bathrooms are clearly marked and they don’t believe the teen used the facilities while inside.

Sunset Police say the young man is at Farmington Bay Detention Facility awaiting a detention hearing. It will take several weeks for a crime lab to finish their analysis of the phone and determine if any images were captured.

Fox 13 News has reached out to the Davis County School District for comment on the incident, and we will update this story as more details emerge.