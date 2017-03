Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utes began spring camp this week and broke in a their new offensive coordinator.

Troy Taylor comes over from Eastern Washington, where he led the Eagles to a prolific spread offensive attack that was known for putting up a lot of points.

Kyle Whittingham fired Aaron Roderick over the off-season and brought in Taylor to implement his offense in Salt Lake City. He saw his three quarterbacks at work for the first time on Thursday.