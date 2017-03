× Car catches fire on I-215 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters responded to I-215 at 1900 S Friday morning after a four-door sedan caught fire.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the car is in the right shoulder of northbound I-215.

The scene is expected to be cleared shortly after 9 a.m.

