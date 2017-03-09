How the man who climbed Everest 21 times is now changing lives in Nepal

Apa Sherpa, a mountaineer who holds the world record for climbing Mountain Everest 21 times, talks about his charity and their upcoming fundraiser for Ghat, a small village in the Mt. Everest region of Nepal.
The Apa Sherpa Foundation's "Ghat Lunch" fundraiser is on March 10th, beginning at 5:00pm at Westgate Resort, Park City, Utah. All proceeds will go to the Ghat school's lunch program and the salary of teachers that feed the minds of the children in the Everest region.To purchase tickets or donate, visit the Apa Sherpa Foundation's website.