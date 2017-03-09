Big Budah’s blog: Finding inspiration among my family

I am so glad to have had the chance to hang with my brother Palemia and my cousins Peni, Faa, Jerry and Evan along with my son Kingslee at the annual USA 7s rugby tournament.

I am still waiting for surgery on the 17th, but I finally went back to the gym and it felt great, even with the pain.

I have plenty of motivation to be healthy: to be around for my family as long as I can, and to care and provide for them so that my kids can fulfill their life goals and dreams.

With that said, I believe that there is no such thing as too much motivation. My nephew Algernon Brown is my new inspiration and motivation. I have always loved supporting Algie’s football career, even when he was a Skyline Eagle.

Following his BYU season, Algie’s latest transformation is to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft and that has truly inspired me to take my fitness to the next level. He has been training in Hawaii with Chad Ikei.

I am grateful for good examples of hard work and determination all around me in family and friends.

Click here to follow my Losing for Life journey.