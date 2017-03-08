Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Lamb’s Grill

Lamb’s Grill is a classic American eatery on Salt Lake City’s Main Street. Established in 1919, Lamb’s Grill is a dining experience rich in traditional menu items as well as a contemporary eating experience. Now offering breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, dinner and at times live piano, this modern classic should no longer be just your parents’ place to eat downtown. Make this old favorite a new tradition.



