Suspect arrested after leading authorities on chase through West Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - A man is in custody after leading the Utah Highway Patrol on a chase overnight.

UHP says a deputy tried to pull over a 22-year-old man for a minor traffic violation at about 11 p.m.

The driver sped off instead.

Deputies say the metro gang unit spotted the car a short time later and waited to try to stop the suspect until more officers arrived.

Lt. Steve Burke said, "At about 6000 W. and 3500 S. a Unified Police officer was able to spike the tires on the car; at that point, one of our officers picked up the pursuit."

Officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the chase near 48th W. and 54th S.

Unified officers say the driver tried to run up a hill to get away but police caught him.

Authorities say they found drugs and a gun in the suspect's car.