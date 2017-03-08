Brother replaces sister’s fish with carrots; she doesn’t notice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A brother played a prank on his sister and swapped out her goldfish with baby carrots days ago... and he is still waiting for her to notice!

Sunday Samuel Annis tweeted about the fish switch and Twitter is waiting for status updates on this like the fish are April the giraffe who has been "about to give birth... any second now" for weeks.

It's been 3 days since I replaced my sisters goldfish with carrot's pic.twitter.com/En3OMIAGYB — McCræ (@SamuelAnnis) March 5, 2017

Annis' tweets have been liked and shared hundreds of thousands of times and the comments are a scream.

One said, "she doesn't carrot all about her fish." Get it?

damn she doesn't carrot all about her fish pic.twitter.com/FT6XBJDk5V — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) March 7, 2017

Monday Annis tweeted it has been four days and she still didn't notice.

And if you're wondering where the little swimmers are vacationing during their time away from home, not to worry, they are in safe waters.

@NikkiLahvU2 @heteromeg They safe in my tank where they get fed regularly — McCræ (@SamuelAnnis) March 6, 2017

As for the carrots...

“Take the carrots away too, she doesn’t deserve them either,” one person tweeted.

Another tweeted, “they are neglected carrots."

Others suggested carrots are the new trend in "low maintenance" pets.