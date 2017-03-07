UHP trooper recovering quickly after crash on I-15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper is recovering quickly after he was injured in a crash on I-15 in Lindon Monday morning.

Trooper Devyn Gurney was outside of his cruiser when an SUV slammed into the back of the cruiser, which then struck Gruney. According to Utah County detectives, who are handling an investigation of the incident, it appears the SUV driver fell asleep at the wheel prior to the crash.

"You look at that impact and you look at the forces that were involved with that, him being outside of his car. It definitely could've been a lot worse than it was," said Sgt. Todd Royce, Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP officials said Monday that Gurney was critically injured in the crash, though his injuries were not life-threatening, and he's expected to be released from the hospital by Wednesday.