Recipes: Breakfast Fruit Pizza (and more!) from Oh, Sweet Basil

Cade and Carrion Cheney from Oh, Sweet Basil shared three delicious recipes with us! For more, visit their blog.

Peanut Butter Cinnamon Meltaway Cookies

Serving Size: 2 dozen cookies Ingredients:

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup cinnamon sugar for rolling

1 1/2 cups milk chocolate baking discs or chocolate chunks

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

In the bowl of an electric stand mixer, combine butter and sugars, mixing on medium-high speed 1 to 2 minutes, until the mixture becomes creamy. Add peanut butter and mix until smooth.

Add the egg and vanilla, and mix to combine, about 30 seconds.

In a separate bowl, whisk together baking soda, baking powder, salt, and flour. Slowly add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients with the mixer running on low. Mix until combined and then turn off the mixer.

Place cinnamon sugar in a shallow bowl. Scoop a tablespoon of the dough into your hand and flatten it out on your palm. Place a Meltaway on top, fold the dough over the chocolate, and then roll into a ball. Roll the dough ball in cinnamon sugar and place on prepared baking sheet.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes and remove from the oven. Serve warm.

Breakfast Fruit Pizza

Serving Size: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

1 batch Strawberry-Almond Granola (recipe also in book)

1 (8-ounce ) carton whipped mixed berry cream cheese

1 (5.3-ounce) carton vanilla Greek yogurt

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 mango, peeled and sliced

1 pint strawberries, washed and sliced

1 pint blackberries, washed and sliced

1 1/2 cups grapes, sliced

1 pint raspberries

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. and line a pizza stone or baking sheet with parchment paper.

Prepare Strawberry-Almond Granola.

Press the granola onto prepared pan in a thick circle. Bake 35 to 45 minutes and remove to cool.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir together the cream cheese, yogurt, lemon zest, and juice.

Once the crust is cool, spread cream cheese mixture, cut pizza into slices, and serve. You can also wrap pizza loosely with plastic wrap and store up to 6 hours in the refrigerator before serving.

Strawberry Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

1 pint strawberries, stemmed and sliced

1 large cucumber, roughly peeled and sliced thin

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

Arrange strawberries and cucumbers in a bowl, layering one over the other in a fan shape.

In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar and honey, then drizzle over sliced berries and cucumbers. Serve immediately.