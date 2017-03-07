New TSA pat-downs a touchy subject with travelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The Transportation Security Administration is warning local police about its new airport pat-down procedure.

At issue, the more invasive pat-down could cause some passengers to report what happened to authorities.

It isn't exactly clear where and how TSA screeners will touch passengers under the new pat-down procedure.

But the TSA's own website notes officers can use the back of their hands to pat down what it calls "sensitive areas" of the body.

Similar pat-downs with the front of the hand may also be done on what the TSA calls "limited cases."

The new procedure replaces five different kinds of pat-downs previously used.

Here's how the TSA describes its pat-down procedures online: