Congrats to the winners of the Disney On Ice presents ‘Worlds of Enchantment’ Coloring Contest!

Congratulations to the winners of the Disney On Ice presents ‘Worlds of Enchantment’ Coloring Contest!

Each person has won a 6-pack of vouchers that will be exchanged for tickets at the Vivint Smart Home Arena Box Office!

  • Courtney Curtiss
  • Mark Wilson
  • Trisha Alvey
  • Nick Crow
  • Michelle Ward
  • Breanna Kaiser
  • Trisha Norcross
  • Misha Fitzpatrick
  • Brooke Snedaker
  • Elyse Ellis
  • Julie Schmidt
  • Alex Burst
  • Evelyn Swain