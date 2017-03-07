× Bill rocketing through the legislature adds $100 million to new Utah prison

SALT LAKE CITY — A new bill blasting through the final days of the Utah State Legislature adds another $100 million to the cost of the new state prison.

House Bill 460, sponsored by Rep. Gage Froerer, R-Huntsville, was made public on Monday, skipped a committee hearing and was voted on by the full House of Representatives where it passed on a 58-10 vote.

Rep. Froerer said the additional money pays for utilities and infrastructure. The bill’s language brings the cost of bonding for the new prison to $570 million.

“How much more are we expected to put into this project?” Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, said, opposing the bill.

The new prison will be built in her district.

The bill will now be considered by the full Senate in the final days of the 2017 legislative session.