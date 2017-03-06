UHP trooper critically injured in crash on I-15 in Lindon

LINDON, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was critically injured Monday morning in a crash that forced officials to close four lanes of southbound I-15 in Lindon.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash occurred near mile post 273.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said on Twitter that the injured trooper was involved in a traffic stop in the emergency lane. It isn’t clear whether or not the trooper was inside or outside his vehicle when he was hit.

An SUV driver involved in the crash also suffered critical injuries.

The crash scene is expected to be cleared by 2 p.m.

