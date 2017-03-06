Courtney Rich from Cakes by Courtney shares a quick tip you can do to avoid constantly rinsing your measuring cups while baking.
Try this quick tip to cut down on kitchen clean up time!
-
Quick Tip: This simple cell phone trick could help you get more sleep
-
Signature Dishes: Citrus Chicken Tacos
-
Quick Tip: Easy tricks to add seeds to your diet
-
Take the baking myths quiz!
-
Wow everyone with these fancy Christmas cakes
-
-
The best bras to wear under t-shirts
-
Recipe: Guilt Free Chocolate Cupcakes
-
The best beauty products, according to a celebrity makeup artist
-
Ogden police arrest suspect in deadly shooting, name victim
-
Hundreds rally in Salt Lake City to protest Dakota Access Pipeline
-
-
Link: Sledding safety tips
-
Winter car care tips
-
At-home workout for moms