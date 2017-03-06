Recipe: Lassi three ways

Lavanya Mahate from Saffron Valley East India Café taught us how to make lassi, a traditional Indian yogurt based drink. Lavanya made us three different types of lassis: mango, strawberry, and chocolate almond.

Mango Lassi
Serving Size: 4

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups plain yogurt
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 cups chopped ripe mango, frozen chopped mango, canned mango pulp
  • 3 tablespoons honey or sugar, more or less to taste
  • Ice (optional)
  • Mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Instructions:
Put mango, yogurt, milk and sugar into a blender and blend for 1 minute.
If you want a more shake consistency, blend in some ice as well.
Garnish with mint sprig and serve.
The lassi can be kept refrigerated for up to 24 hours.

Strawberry Lassi
Serving Size: 4Ingredients:

  • 2 cups plain yogurt
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 cups fresh or frozen strawberries
  • 4 tablespoons honey or sugar, more or less to taste
  • 1 cup of ice cubes

Instructions:
Put strawberry, yogurt, milk, sugar and ice into a blender and blend for 1 minute.
Garnish with fresh strawberry and serve.
The lassi can be kept refrigerated for up to 24 hours.

Choco Almond Lassi
Serving Size: 4

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups plain yogurt
  • 1 cup milk
  • ½ cup of dark chocolate morsels
  • 2 tablespoons of almond butter
  • 2 tablespoons honey or sugar, more or less to taste
  • 1 cup of ice cubes
  • Almond slivers for garnish (optional)

Instructions:
Put chocolate, yogurt, almond butter, milk, sugar and ice into a blender and blend for 1 minute.
Garnish with slivered almonds and serve.
The lassi can be kept refrigerated for up to 24 hours.