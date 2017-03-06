Recipe: Lassi three ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Lavanya Mahate from Saffron Valley East India Café taught us how to make lassi, a traditional Indian yogurt based drink. Lavanya made us three different types of lassis: mango, strawberry, and chocolate almond.

Mango Lassi

Serving Size: 4

Ingredients:

2 cups plain yogurt

1 cup milk

2 cups chopped ripe mango, frozen chopped mango, canned mango pulp

3 tablespoons honey or sugar, more or less to taste

Ice (optional)

Mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Put mango, yogurt, milk and sugar into a blender and blend for 1 minute.

If you want a more shake consistency, blend in some ice as well.

Garnish with mint sprig and serve.

The lassi can be kept refrigerated for up to 24 hours.

Strawberry Lassi

Serving Size: 4Ingredients:

2 cups plain yogurt

1 cup milk

2 cups fresh or frozen strawberries

4 tablespoons honey or sugar, more or less to taste

1 cup of ice cubes



Instructions:

Put strawberry, yogurt, milk, sugar and ice into a blender and blend for 1 minute.

Garnish with fresh strawberry and serve.

The lassi can be kept refrigerated for up to 24 hours.

Choco Almond Lassi

Serving Size: 4

Ingredients:

2 cups plain yogurt

1 cup milk

½ cup of dark chocolate morsels

2 tablespoons of almond butter

2 tablespoons honey or sugar, more or less to taste

1 cup of ice cubes

Almond slivers for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Put chocolate, yogurt, almond butter, milk, sugar and ice into a blender and blend for 1 minute.

Garnish with slivered almonds and serve.

The lassi can be kept refrigerated for up to 24 hours.