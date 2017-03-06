× Politicians strike down climate change bill, Better Utah responds

SALT LAKE CITY — The House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee voted to reject bill HJR 18 on Monday.

Bill HJR 18 “Joint Resolution on Economic and Environmental Stewardship” was a commitment to create and support solutions to the causes and effects of climate change in Utah.

The bill encouraged the public, businesses and the legislature to take a step back and see what actions could be provided to combat climate change. But now that the bill has been rejected Chase Thomas, Better Utah’s policy and advocacy counsel, worries it will be difficult to create a positive impact on Utah’s climate.

“Representatives have once again chosen to cover their eyes and plug their ears in the face of overwhelming science and the increasing impact of climate change here in Utah and across the globe. Without the force of law, this resolution would have only announced that our representatives are committed to diversifying Utah’s energy production and encouraging individuals and corporations to take positive actions in combatting climate change. At some point, our legislators will have to come to the realization that continued devotion to fossil fuels will only further imperil our children and future generations. Now may not be that time, but we encourage those who voted in favor of the resolution to continue pressing forward on this important issue.” Thomas said in a statement.