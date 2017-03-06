$500 reward offered for info on fake Bears Ears entrance signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah - Several signs stating the entrance fee to the Bears Ears National Monument is $100 are fake, according to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are now asking for the public's help finding the culprit behind the signs.

The sheriff's office is offering a $500 reward for information that could help solve the mystery.

Deputies are asking visitors to take pictures of anyone spotted posting the signs.

They urge witnesses to immediately call the sheriff's office at (435)587-2237.