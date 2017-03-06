Humans of New York creator will speak at U of U

SALT LAKE CITY — Humans of New York (HONY) creator Brandon Stanton will be speaking at the University of Utah on Thursday.

Stanton will speak about his HONY project, which now has over 25 million followers on social media, at the U’s Kingsbury Hall on March 9 at 12 p.m.

“Humans of New York began as a photography project in 2010. The initial goal was to photograph 10,000 New Yorkers on the street, and create an exhaustive catalog of the city’s inhabitants,” Brandon Stanton said on his website.

Stanton’s visit is sponsored by the U’s MUSE Project (My U’s Signature Experience), which helps an undergraduate’s experience with personal education, and is helping to highlight the MUSE Project’s theme year on optimism.

Tickets will be free and available to U students with a valid student ID.