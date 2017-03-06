Booming Forward: Hepatitis C, the silent disease

Posted 4:32 pm, March 6, 2017, by

SALT LAKE CITY — About 75 percent of Americans who have hepatitis C are baby boomers, born between 1945 and 1965, and many of those don't know they have it.

As FOX 13's Dave Nemeth explains, getting tested for hepatitis C is easy and could help you avoid serious liver damage.