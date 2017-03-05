This week Steve Oldfield took a break from the box office to attend the 2017 Arnold Sports Festival. See the video above for a look at the convention, including a Utah shoutout from Apolo Ohno, who was among those honored at this year's event.
A Utah shout-out at the 2017 Arnold Sports Festival
