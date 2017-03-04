× RSL opens season with scoreless tie vs. Toronto FC

SANDY, Utah — Some new faces debuted for Real Salt Lake Saturday afternoon at Rio Tinto Stadium. But, all-in-all, after 90 minutes of soccer RSL settled for a scoreless tie against Toronto FC in the season opener.

Both teams did have their shots on goal, but failed to capitalize. It began in the 31st minute after returning RSL keeper Nick Rimando tripped up Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco inside the box.

But Major League Soccers’ most decorated goalie responded by denying Giovinco on the PK for a crucial save, the 29th PK save of his career. Rimando had three saves total on the game.

Deep into the second half, RSL had a good look in the 80th minute, but returning play-maker Joao Plata saw his shot sail just high after a great setup pass from Kyle Beckerman.

RSL will take the opening day draw with the defending Eastern Conference champs. They play on the road for the first time next Saturday at the Chicago Fire.