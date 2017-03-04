× ICU nurse in West Valley City arrested for alleged sexual abuse of patient in his care

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — West Valley City Police have arrested an Intensive Care Unit nurse at the Jordan Valley Medical Center West Valley Campus for allegedly sexually abusing a patient during her hospital stay.

Now, police are wondering if there are more victims.

While nurses are supposed to care for vulnerable ICU patients as they heal and recover, 51-year old Kelly Fred Lynn is accused of using that position of trust in forceful sexual encounters with at least one patient.

According to a charging document, on Tuesday February 28, Lynn came into contact with a 28-year old female patient as part of his duties as an Intensive Care nurse.

The document said, “[Lynn] asked to take photographs of the victim’s breasts and vagina.”

Police said the woman agreed, “fearing if she did not comply she may be raped.”

Lynn used his cell phone to take the pictures, the document states.

During that time, the patient reported that Lynn reached down her hospital gown and grabbed her breasts. Later the same day, the patient told police she pushed the help button because she needed to use the restroom.

Lynn appeared, and the charging document states he, “pushed her back on to the bed and told her he needed another photograph of her vagina.”

After taking the photo, the document goes on to state that, “[Lynn] assisted the victim while she took a shower during which [Lynn] again grabbed and touched the victim’s breasts.”

The patient reported the incidents to police, and West Valley City Police said a family member of Lynn found the images of the nude female patient on Lynn’s cell phone.

Police arrested Lynn on three felony charges of forcible sexual abuse.

Robyn Rollins-Root, Chief Nursing Executive for Jordan Valley Medical Center, West Valley Campus released this statement to Fox 13 news:

“Because this is an active investigation we are unable to comment at this time. We are cooperating fully with the authorities.”

West Valley Police indicated they are looking into the possibility that this isn’t the first time, and that there might be other patient victims.

They said anyone with information related to the accusations against Lynn, or any other possible victims, should call the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.