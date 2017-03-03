The best beauty products, according to a celebrity makeup artist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Professional makeup artist Katie Livingston showed us some of her favorite beauty products.

Katie's Beauty Faves:

Foundation: LA Girl Pro Coverage HD High Definition Long Wear Illuminating foundation

Price: $10

Why she loves it: Full coverage foundation at a killer price! It definitely has a glow to it so if you are dry you will probably love this. If you are oily, definitely powder your face after applying and be prepared to powder throughout the day.

Concealer: Tarte Shape Tape concealer

Price: $24

Why she loves it: This full coverage, hydrating concealer if perfect for under eye circles because it doesn't settle into fine lines and pores! A little tip for people who crease under their eyes; make sure to apply a generous amount of translucent powder to the under eye area after concealing, this will lock the concealer in place. Let the powder sit for several minutes while you are working on other areas of the face, and then dust away excess powder at the end.

Blending Sponge: Real Techniques blending sponge

Price: $4.88

Why she loves it: This sponge blends out foundation and concealer like a dream, much like the popular Beauty Blender, but at an even better price point! Blending tip: for best results, use wet! Make sure to squeeze under running water until the sponge is fully expanded, and the gently squeeze out the excess water so that it is not dripping. Then bounce up and down on the skin to blend out foundation and concealer.

Eye Shadow: Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Palette

Price: $42

Why she loves it: This palette offers a little of everything! There are mostly neutral colors, but they also have thrown in a couple of bright pinks to add a little fun to the palette. Katie says she love the consistency of these shadows! They are like butter because they are so smooth, they also blend super well on the eyes and don't get patchy.





Eyebrow Product: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer Pencil

Price: $23

Why she loves it: This pencil is great for not only drawing on individual hair strokes, but also adding a little bit of fullness to those parse areas. Katie likes to use the top tip to draw hair strokes in the front of my brow, and then turn the pencil on its side to softly fill in the back 2/3rds. Quick and easy!