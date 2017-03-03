Recipe: Mirror glaze for cakes

Chef Cynthia Alberts from Salt Lake Community College's culinary arts program and Ryan Frye, executive pastry chef at Avenues Proper, show us how to make a gorgeous mirror glaze to pour over cake.
Mirror Glaze
Ingredients:
- 4 teaspoons powdered gelatin
- ½ cup cold water
- 7 ounces white chocolate
- 7 ounces sugar
- 7 ounces corn syrup
- ½ cup water
- 5 ounces sweetened condensed milk
Directions:
- Sprinkle powdered gelatin over ½ cup cold water in glass bowl to bloom. Wait 5 minutes.
- Place sweetened condensed milk and white chocolate in a glass mixing bowl.
- Cook sugar, corn syrup and ½ cup water over stove until sugar reaches 220 degrees.Place gelatin in microwave for 7 seconds to melt.
- Pour cooked sugar over chocolate and add gelatin. Wait 2 minutes and then stir with an immersion blender. This step is necessary.
- Chill for 12 hours.
- Rewarm glaze to 90 degrees. Color as desired and pour over frozen cake.