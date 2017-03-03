Recipe: Mirror glaze for cakes

Chef Cynthia Alberts from Salt Lake Community College's culinary arts program and Ryan Frye, executive pastry chef at Avenues Proper, show us how to make a gorgeous mirror glaze to pour over cake.

Mirror Glaze

Ingredients:
  • 4 teaspoons powdered gelatin
  • ½ cup cold water
  • 7 ounces white chocolate
  • 7 ounces sugar
  • 7 ounces corn syrup
  • ½ cup water
  • 5 ounces sweetened condensed milk

Directions:

  1. Sprinkle powdered gelatin over ½ cup cold water in glass bowl to bloom. Wait 5 minutes.
  2. Place sweetened condensed milk and white chocolate in a glass mixing bowl.
  3. Cook sugar, corn syrup and ½ cup water over stove until sugar reaches 220 degrees.Place gelatin in microwave for 7 seconds to melt.
  4. Pour cooked sugar over chocolate and add gelatin.  Wait 2 minutes and then stir with an immersion blender. This step is necessary.
  5. Chill for 12 hours.
  6. Rewarm glaze to 90 degrees.  Color as desired and pour over frozen cake.