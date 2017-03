Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe from Hearts 4 Paws brought in Baby, an 8-year-old poodle, who is looking for a home.

Anyone interested in adopting her can go to Hearts 4 Paws' website and fill out an application under the forms tab or call 801-867-9564.

Hearts 4 Paws is holding an adoption event tomorrow Saturday March 4th at the West Valley Petco from 1-5 pm.