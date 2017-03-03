Gator with big fish in mouth strolls across golf course in Florida

TRINITY, Fla. — A Florida woman was playing a round of golf with family at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club in Florida on Thursday when an alligator walked by her carrying a massive fish, FOX 13 reports.

When Phyllis Respess’ husband, Nolan, saw the alligator, he immediately pointed it out. That’s when Norma pulled out her phone to capture the amazing moment.

“That’s amazing, I’ve never seen that before,” Norma Respess is heard saying in the video. “Wow. What a shot! He’s holding onto that fish! Amazing!”

“I’ve seen gators that big before, but never anything like that,” Norma told WFTS.