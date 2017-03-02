The Importance of Advanced Pediatric Care—The new Jordan Valley Children’s Center

Most childhood injuries involve a scrape on the knee or a mild bump on the head, but emergencies can happen to anyone at any stage in life. That’s why it’s important to know where your child can receive acute care in your community. The Jordan Valley Children’s Center offers just that—advanced pediatric care in a compassionate, family-centered environment.
Urgent care vs. ER visit: How do you know what’s best for your child?
Parents often take the “better safe than sorry” approach when it comes to injuries and illness with their children, which often results in trips to the emergency room when they can’t immediately get into their pediatrician. But, how do you know when an injury or illness is better suited for the ER or an urgent care facility?
As a rule of thumb, head straight to the ER if:
- You suspect your child has a broken bone
- Your child has a seizure
- Your child has signs of heat stroke and dehydration
- Your child’s breathing is heavy, fast, or delayed
- Your child has a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher
- Your child hits his or her head and loses consciousness
Advanced pediatric care at the Jordan Valley Children’s Center
The Jordan Valley Children’s Center provides comprehensive pediatric care from board-certified pediatric physicians and nurses with extensive pediatric-specific credentials. The West Jordan unit is equipped to provide care for patients as young as one week old to 18 years of age.
Jordan Valley Children’s Center Grand Opening Event
When: Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Jordan Valley Medical Center
3580 West 9000 South
West Jordan, UT 84088
Join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony, pediatric unit tours, and light refreshments.