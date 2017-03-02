The Importance of Advanced Pediatric Care—The new Jordan Valley Children’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most childhood injuries involve a scrape on the knee or a mild bump on the head, but emergencies can happen to anyone at any stage in life. That’s why it’s important to know where your child can receive acute care in your community. The Jordan Valley Children’s Center offers just that—advanced pediatric care in a compassionate, family-centered environment.

Urgent care vs. ER visit: How do you know what’s best for your child?

Parents often take the “better safe than sorry” approach when it comes to injuries and illness with their children, which often results in trips to the emergency room when they can’t immediately get into their pediatrician. But, how do you know when an injury or illness is better suited for the ER or an urgent care facility?

As a rule of thumb, head straight to the ER if:

You suspect your child has a broken bone

Your child has a seizure

Your child has signs of heat stroke and dehydration

Your child’s breathing is heavy, fast, or delayed

Your child has a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher

Your child hits his or her head and loses consciousness

Advanced pediatric care at the Jordan Valley Children’s Center

The Jordan Valley Children’s Center provides comprehensive pediatric care from board-certified pediatric physicians and nurses with extensive pediatric-specific credentials. The West Jordan unit is equipped to provide care for patients as young as one week old to 18 years of age.

Jordan Valley Children’s Center Grand Opening Event

When: Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Jordan Valley Medical Center

3580 West 9000 South

West Jordan, UT 84088

Join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony, pediatric unit tours, and light refreshments.