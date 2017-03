Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The town of Randolph has the best water in Utah, according to the judges at the annual competition held by the Utah Rural Water Association at their annual conference in St. George.

"We don't really have to do anything to it because it just naturally tastes good," said Brian Meyer, Water Operator and Board Member of the City of Randolph.

Weyer says he takes great pride in the his town's water.

"It gives us a sense of pride and dignity because we take care of our water, take care of our customers," said Weyer.

Randolph water serves 470 customers. Now they'll send a sample to Washington D.C. for the national competition.