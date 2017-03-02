Jordan Valley Children’s Center: Benefits of a new pediatric unit for families in South Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When your child is sick, your priorities instantly change. Driving for half-an-hour or more for physician visits or multi-day hospital stays can be exhausting. In an urgent situation, distance can be even more serious. The Jordan Valley Children’s Center prioritizes a family-centric approach to healthcare closer to home.

The new Jordan Valley Children’s Center, on the campus of Jordan Valley Medical Center, provides comprehensive pediatric care from board-certified pediatric physicians and nurses with extensive pediatric-specific credentials. The West Jordan 9-room unit is equipped to provide care for patients as young as one week old up to 18 years of age.

Examples of pediatric conditions treated at the Jordan Valley Children’s Center:

Croup

Bronchiolitis

Diarrhea and dehydration

Closed head injuries

Respiratory asthma

Stomach Flu

Additional features include:

Dedicated sleep lab bed

Dedicated ED bed

Bronchiolitis clinic

CT Scan with the lowest dose of radiation in the state

Complimentary transportation from our West Valley Campus

Jordan Valley Children’s Center Grand Opening Event

When: Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Jordan Valley Medical Center

3580 West 9000 South

West Jordan, UT 84088

Join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony, pediatric unit tours, and light refreshments.