Business To You: Grip6 – A New Age of Belt

The Grip6 belt features a beautiful, symmetric front with no holes and no belt flap. The G6 belt is strong, lightweight, and comfortable making it a great “go-to” belt for outdoor activities. The patent pending locking mechanism gives complete adjustability and does not slip. The belts are made in the USA. This commitment in making the product only in the USA is what Business 2U wanted to feature. BJ Minson goes to great lengths to keep that focus no matter the cost. Check out the video.