The top cancer-preventing foods, according to Huntsman Cancer Institute

Grace Gough, a registered dietitian from the Huntsman Cancer Institute, talks about what foods you should incorporate into your diet in order to prevent cancer. She even shares a recipe for a super healthy black bean and quinoa salad.

How to have a healthy, cancer-preventative diet

- Eat with color. This basically means eat a variety of fruits and vegetables of all colors. This is how you get the different phytonutrients that are great for cancer prevention. You need your greens and yellows and reds. And eating the skins is important - you find a lot of nutrients in the skins. Frozen veggies are also great - no less healthy than raw veggies, and inexpensive.

- Limit red meat intake. A higher intake of red meat (beef, pork, lamb, etc.) can typically lead to more GI-related cancers. The standard recommendation is to eat less than 18 oz. a week.

- Eat lean meats & proteins. Include plant-based proteins. So if you're not eating a lot of red meats, where should you get your proteins? Lean meats like chicken are great. Poultry is even leaner without the skin, so it's great to go skinless. It's recommended to eat fish a couple times a week. It's great to add in more plant-based proteins too, like dry beans (kidney and black), edamame, lentils, peas and tofu.

- Limit smoked, preserved, salted and cured meats. This includes many types of ham, bacon and hot dogs. Most of these meats contain nitrates that are associated with a higher risk of GI-related cancers. The way meats are prepared matters in cancer prevention.

- Choose whole grains. Whole grains are cancer-fighting. They are loaded with fiber, which are great for colon cancer prevention. Fiber is also great for controlling your blood sugar. And just like fruits and veggies, whole grains offer phytonutrients.

Black Bean and Quinoa Salad Ingredients:

2 cups cooked quinoa (1 cup dry quinoa yields about 2 cups cooked)

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 clove garlic, pressed, grated or finely chopped

Juice of one lime (about 2 tablespoons)

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional for heat)

1 15 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained well

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1 avocado, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, quarter inch chopped (about 1 cup)

6 green onions, root removed, white and part of the greens chopped (about 1 cup)

1 handful of cilantro, rough chopped (about 1/3 cup)