Do you have issues with your bra being too noticeable when you wear tees? Courtney Killpack from Bosom Boutique has a solution! She brought her favorite bras to wear with t-shirts to give you a seamless, smooth look.

To book a fitting or visit her in-home shop, visit her website. Courtney is also giving away a FREE in-person fitting at her shop. To enter, visit her Instagram.